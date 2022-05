11 May. 10:00

Syria says Israel has carried out a missile attack at various targets on the outskirts of Syria’s southwestern city of Quneitra.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that several Israeli surface-to-surface missiles targeted some points in the vicinity of Hader village, situated 75 kilometers southwest of the capital Damascus, early on Wednesday.

SANA added that the attack resulted in “some material damage.” There were no immediate reports of casualties.