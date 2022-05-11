Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

11 May. 11:00

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates said on Twitter.

He said the charitable Gates Foundation will continue working with its partners and do all it can "to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again."

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.