Russian gas transit through Ukraine to fall as flows via Sokhranovka suspended

11 May. 11:40

Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory may fall by a quarter on Wednesday due to suspension of flows via the Sokhranovka entry point by the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), according to data released on the website of the operator.

Nominations for transit of Russian gas for May 11 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent, whereas nominations for transit via the Sudzha station total around 72 mln cubic meters. Compared to the total confirmed requests of European consumers of 95.8 mln cubic meters on the previous day, transit may fall by almost 25%.

European requests reached the highest level of 109.6 mln cubic meters in early March.

On the previous day the Ukrainian gas pipeline operator said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region, due to which transportation nominations would be rejected, with gas not to be accepted.