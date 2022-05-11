Apple ends production of its iPod

11 May. 12:40

Apple announced that it's discontinuing the iPod Touch - the last iPod model produced by the company - marking an end for the gadget that helped shape the music listening experience for 20 years.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry - it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement.

The company first introduced the iPod in 2001, boasting about the device's "1,000 CD-quality songs" capacity. It launched the iPod Touch, which looked like an iPhone, in 2007.

Apple introduced the most recent iPod Touch model in 2019. With an internet connection, the latest iPod Touch can send iMessages and make FaceTime calls. Apple said the iPod Touch will still be available for purchase online and at Apple Store locations “while supplies last.”