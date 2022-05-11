Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to expand trade and economic cooperation

11 May. 14:20

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov in Ashgabat.

The parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, covering such areas as the fuel and energy complex, transport and communications.

On the same day, Mikail Jabbarov met with the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. They focused on the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the exchange of experience at the level of legislative bodies and holding consultations in the legal sphere, which will serve to strengthen Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations in the trade and economic spheres.