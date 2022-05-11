Trans-Caspian International Transport Route's role notably increases

11 May. 14:40

Role of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has notably increased due to the changing geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakh-Turkish business forum in Ankara on May 11, according to the president’s press service.

According to Tokayev, after connection of the Kuryk seaport to the Trans-Caspian corridor, the time for transporting goods from Khorgos to Istanbul reduced by five times.

“A cargo that used to take 60 days now arrives in just 13 days. We have begun to diversify routes of oil export to China and Europe by using Turkish transport corridors. Work has begun to increase the throughput of oil pipelines and modernize the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk," added the president.