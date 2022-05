11 May. 15:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to declare martial law in the country amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, there are no such plans," the Kremlin press secretary said, responding to a request to comment on a statement by Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines who claimed that Putin might declare martial law in Russia to support the operation for the protection of Donbass.