11 May. 16:00

The bankruptcy procedure for Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has been suspended until September 2022, the company said on the website of the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

According to the statement, by the request of Nord Stream 2 AG, the court in Zug, Switzerland, granted a temporary moratorium on the payment of loans for four months (from May 10 to September 10) to the company. Transliq AG has been appointed as interim administrator.