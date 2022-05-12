Rutube video platform back up and running after cyberattack

12 May. 10:40

The Rutube video platform is fully functional again after the cyberattack on Wednesday.

All options on the hosting’s website are again available to users. Rutube apps for iOS and Android are also working, TASS reported.

On May 9, Rutube experienced "the most powerful cyberattack in its history ever," the video platform’s press-service said. Rutube’s technical specialists confirmed that third persons had failed to get access to the video archive. The whole library, including user content, as well as the source code are intact.

The attack harmed more than 75% of databases and infrastructure of the main version and 90% of backup copies and clusters for restoring databases, Rutube’s press-service said.