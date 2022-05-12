Ilham Aliyev and Blinken discuss peace talks with Yerevan

12 May. 11:00

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed positive developments toward peace in the South Caucasus region on Wednesday.

"I spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today about how the United States can continue to support recent positive momentum on peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The officials "discussed recent positive momentum and future concrete steps on the path to peace in the South Caucasus, including border delimitation and demarcation, opening transport and communication links, and the release of the remaining Armenian detainees," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States stands ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace," said Price.

"The Secretary also highlighted the importance of increased respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and recognized the important role Azerbaijan continues to play in European energy security," he added.