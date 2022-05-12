Pentagon: U.S. doesn’t see Russia as seeking to clash with NATO

12 May. 11:20

The Pentagon doesn’t believe Russia is seeking a military confrontation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a House of Representatives hearing, he said a Russian attack on a NATO member would drastically alter the state of affairs in geopolitics. NATO would respond in some way as a coalition, under Article 5 of the treaty, he said.

But he said he didn’t see any plans by Russia to start a military clash with NATO. "As you look at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's calculus, my view <...> is that Russia doesn't want to take on the NATO alliance," Austin said.