Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Kharibulbul festival in Shusha

12 May. 13:15

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival, which has today opened in Shusha.

The 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival, held in the “Year of Shusha” on the occasion of the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha, has been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha City State Reserve.

The 5th festival, which will end on 14 May, is being attended by musicians and dance groups from different countries, as well as folk groups from different regions of Azerbaijan.