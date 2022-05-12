Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in Dushanbe

12 May. 14:15

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a meeting in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers' Council, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in a Facebook post.

According the the spokesman, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be visiting the Tajik capital Dushanbe May 12-13 to participate in the meeting.

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is planned in Dushanbe. Mirzoyan will also hold meetings with his colleagues from the CIS countries," Hunanyan wrote.

In a telephone call on April 25 Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan agreed to organize in the near future a meeting of a joint border delimitation commission and of a working group that will be tasked with developing a peace treaty between the two countries.