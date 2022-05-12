Japan, EU to continue sanctions pressure on Russia

12 May. 14:30

Japan and the European Union will continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday after a summit held in Tokyo with EU leaders.

The parties reaffirmed the need to continue working together to impose tough sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine, he said.

According to Kishida, during the talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the parties discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening cooperation in the digital field and the fight against climate change.

In addition, Japan and the EU agreed to encourage cooperation with Asian and African countries on the sharp growth in prices for raw materials, which was caused by the situation around Ukraine.