Saakashvili transferred to civilian clinic - report

12 May. 15:10

Georgia’s imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred from the No. 12 Prison in the city of Rustavi to the civilian clinic Vivamedi in Tbilisi, following an offer for the transfer from the Justice Ministry, made after demands on the matter from Saakashvili’s medical team and members of a part of political opposition.

Saakashvili was transferred to the clinic on Thursday, with Special Penitentiary Service crews seen mobilised outside the clinic and the area marked by security, Interpressnews agency reported.

The move follows the Ministry’s offer for moving the politician to the clinic for medical checks and treatment, voiced by Minister Rati Bregadze after the Government meeting on Tuesday.

It also comes after recent claims by Saakashvili’s medical team and supporters about a deterioration of his health in detention and inadequate care - denied by authorities.

The Ministry has also expressed “full confidence” in “medical institutions licensed in Georgia and their medical staff,” in response to the claims of Saakashvili’s supporters demanding his transfer for treatment abroad.

Saakashvili, who currently holds Ukrainian citizenship, is serving a sentence for abuse of power stemming back to his time as President. He was detained after his clandestine return to Georgia in October last year, prior to the 2021 municipal elections.