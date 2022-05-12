Russia records 4,065 daily COVID-19 cases

12 May. 16:10

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,065 over the past day to 18,245,394, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 3,353 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, almost triple the number from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 7 regions, while in 73 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,132 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 294 over the past day versus 217 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,764,737, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 321 over the past day versus 304 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,525.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,930 over the past day, reaching 17,626,344, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected. A day earlier, some 5,043 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 111 over the past day, reaching 377,359, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday. A day earlier, 98 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.