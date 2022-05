12 May. 18:59

From May 27, 2022, Aeroflot will increase the number of flights to Antalya and Istanbul. This is stated in the airline's message.

"From May 27, we are increasing the number of flights from Moscow to Istanbul and Antalya to three per day", the statement said.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A330 aircraft.

Let us remind you that Aeroflot resumed regular flights with Antalya and Istanbul on May 6, 2022.