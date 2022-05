12 May. 19:15

The euro fell below 66 rubles for the first time since June 2017. This is evidenced by trading data on the Moscow Exchange.

By 17:14 (Moscow time), the European currency dropped to 65.94 rubles (a drop of 6.66%).

By 17:16, the dollar fell to 63.66 rubles. The last time the dollar was below 64 rubles in February 2020.