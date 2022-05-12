Russian Tourism Agency reports on unprecedented popularity of charters to Dagestan

12 May. 20:29

Charters to Dagestan began flying on April 30, this direction shows a record popularity, the Federal Tourism Agency's head Zarina Doguzova said.

According to her, for the May holidays, tourist charters were 100% loaded in all directions. There are more than ten of them. At the same time, Dagestan - the novelty of the season - "breaks all records of popularity, the planes are filled to capacity".

At a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Tourism, Doguzova stressed that Rostourism continues to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency and foreign colleagues to expand flights abroad.

"We are working to use all the opportunities to make trips to friendly countries that are ready to receive our tourists possible during this summer season", she said.