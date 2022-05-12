Opposition in Armenia announces another rally

12 May. 20:43

On Thursday evening, an opposition rally ended in Yerevan, tomorrow afternoon a new protest against the current Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take place.

"Tomorrow, protest actions will take place again, and we will gather here again (in the opposition's tent camp on France Square) at 16:00 (15:00 Moscow time). We have an important matter", Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the Parliament's Vice-speaker from the opposition, said at a meeting of supporters.

According to him, some police officers do not want to use force against the protesters, they leave the service.

"There is no democracy in Armenia now, there is a dictatorship of one person, which we will soon destroy", Saghatelyan added.