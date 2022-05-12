Nordwind expands route network from Sochi

12 May. 21:30

Nordwind Airlines plans to fly to Sochi from 28 Russian cities.

The company said that Nordwind, together with partner Pegas Fly, would increase the volume of traffic in Sochi by 61% in the current spring-summer season compared to the same period last year. Direct regular flights will be operated to Sochi from the following cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Barnaul, Yekaterinburg, Kirov, Kurgan, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Magnitogorsk, Omsk, Nizhnevartovsk, Ufa, Nizhnekamsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Tyumen, Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Orsk, Perm, Surgut, Syktyvkar, Ulyanovsk, Khanty-Mansiysk, Yaroslavl, Cheboksary, Chelyabinsk.

In total, flights will be operated from Sochi to more than 60 domestic and 22 international destinations in the summer.