12 May. 22:50

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili will be one of the two Vice-Chairpersons of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This was reported in the Georgian Finance Ministry's press service.

The department noted that this decision was made at the 31st Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the EBRD. Khutsishvili will hold his post for one year.

The second vice-chairman is the representative of Jordan, Sputnik Georgia reports.