Georgia and Switzerland sign memorandum on migration

12 May. 23:20

Georgia and Switzerland signed a memorandum on migration, the document was signed by the head of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze, and his colleague from Switzerland, Karin Keller-Sutter.

"This is the first agreement within the framework of which we will jointly promote the development of legal migration...We will take practical steps from June, the Georgian delegation will visit Switzerland, and we will begin deepening cooperation both in the direction of migration and in other areas", Bregadze said.

The memorandum will contribute to the legal migration programs' promotion, strengthening of the migrants' rights protection, and reduce illegal migration.