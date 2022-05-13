Lithuanian recalls its envoy to Russia since June 1

13 May. 9:20

Lithuania recalls its Ambassador to Russia Eitvydas Bajarunas since June 1, Lithuanian National Television and Radio reported Thursday.

According to the report, the recall of the envoy is included in a draft government decree, registered Thursday.

The Lithuanian government also intends to shut down the consulate general in St. Petersburg on June 7.

Earlier in April, Lithuania stated its intention to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia: Russian envoy in Vilnius will have leave the country, while Lithuanian envoy will be recalled from Moscow. Later, Latvia also announced the decrease of the level of diplomatic relations with Russia.