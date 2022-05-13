Lavrov and Bayramov discuss bilateral relations in Dushanbe

13 May. 10:00

A meeting was held between Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on May 12 on the sidelines of the meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe.

The Ministers discussed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas.

Exchanging views on the current situation in the region, the sides reiterated the importance of full implementation of the trilateral statements signed to ensure peace and security. They noted the importance of taking steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on issues on the regional and international security agenda.