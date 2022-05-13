Euro rate drops below 65 rubles

13 May. 10:20

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell below 63 rubles in the course of the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange, for the first time since February 2020.

The euro-to-ruble rate fell below 65 rubles, for the first time since June 2017, according to the trading data.

The MOEX index rose by 0.53%. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.84%.

Yesterday, as of 05:02 pm Moscow time, the dollar rate was lost 4.97%, dropping to 63.86 rubles. As of 05:14 pm Moscow time, the euro lost 6.66% and dropped to 65.94 rubles. By 05:42 pm Moscow time, the dollar accelerated its decline to 63.48 rubles (-5.54%). The euro fell to 65.85 rubles (-6.79%).