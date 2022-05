13 May. 13:00

Unidentified individuals attacked Turkey's Consulate General in Paris on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

The Consulate General was attacked around 02.30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT) on May 12 with firework-type explosives, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.