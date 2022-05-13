Putin to hold bilateral meetings at CSTO summit in Moscow

13 May. 16:00

A number of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit marking the anniversary of the association, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The event will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on May 16.

"Yes, meetings are <...> indeed planned, as early as on Monday afternoon. We will let you know later which ones [exactly]," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a question about whether Putin is expected to have separate bilateral meetings with CSTO summit participants. "A whole range of meetings is planned," Peskov specified.

The summit will mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO. The event will be attended by Secretary General of the association Stanislav Zas, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and head of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon.