UAE President passes away at 73

13 May. 16:30

United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73 after suffering from a prolonged illness, the UAE's news agency WAM has stated.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs of the UAE has announced a 40-day-long mourning during which the flags will be flown at half-mast. Additionally, state ministries, departments, institutions as well as businesses will not be working for three days.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs extends its condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the rest of the world on the passing of His Highness the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan", the official statement said.

The late president was the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – the founder of the UAE. From him, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan inherited the post of the Emir of Abu Dhabi and eventually the UAE's presidency in 2004.

However, 10 years later Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan suffered a stroke. Despite his condition remaining stable, he reduced his public appearances starting in 2014 and handed over most of his duties, except ceremonial ones, to Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his half-brother.