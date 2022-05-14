Resident of Uzbekistan gets first passport at age of 114

14 May. 11:00

In Uzbekistan, a 114-year-old woman got an identity document for the first time in her life. The media write about it.

According to Sputnik Uzbekistan, with a request to establish the fact of the birth of a resident of the Kashkadarya region, Khait Bayramova, who was born in 1908, her daughter turned to the regional department of justice.

The visiting court took place on March 28, during which it was confirmed that the woman was born in 1908. On May 7, the centenarian got her first identity document - a passport.