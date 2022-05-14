Top popular foreign destinations include Istanbul, Yerevan and Baku

14 May. 11:40

According to the Tutu.ru online service, Yerevan, Istanbul and Baku are the most popular destinations for Russian tourists.

About 5% of Russians who are going to fly abroad are looking for tickets to Yerevan, 3% each - to Istanbul and Baku.

The top 5 popular routes for traveling abroad also included Tashkent and Osh. In addition to this, Russians are interested in tickets to Antalya, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Tel Aviv and Chisinau.

Analysts note that the number of international air tickets booking remains low: in May 74% of tourists purchase tickets for the same month, another 18% plan to fly in June.