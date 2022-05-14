РУС ENG

Biden calls Harris US President

Biden calls Harris US President

US leader Joe Biden misspoke again, calling US Vice President Kamala Harris president.

Biden took part in the US-ASEAN summit, which was held in Washington on May 12-13. ASEAN members are Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar.

In his address, he noted that the Indo-Pacific region is free and open, stable and prosperous, sustainable and secure

"This is what we all aspire to. That is why I asked President Harris to travel to this region in August last year", the White House quoted the Head of state.

235 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos