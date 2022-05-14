Biden calls Harris US President

14 May. 12:20

US leader Joe Biden misspoke again, calling US Vice President Kamala Harris president.

Biden took part in the US-ASEAN summit, which was held in Washington on May 12-13. ASEAN members are Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar.

In his address, he noted that the Indo-Pacific region is free and open, stable and prosperous, sustainable and secure

"This is what we all aspire to. That is why I asked President Harris to travel to this region in August last year", the White House quoted the Head of state.