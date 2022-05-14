Metro stations Kaspiyskaya and Kavkazsky Bulvar to appear in Moscow

14 May. 12:58

Moscow residents have chosen names for 15 future metro stations in Moscow . This was announced by the city mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

He also spoke in his blog about the design and construction of more than 40 metro stations.

It is noted that the stations Kuryanovo, Moskvorechye, Kavkazsky Bul'var, Kaspiyskaya, Lipetskaya and Lebedyanskaya will appear on the future Biryulyovskaya line.

The new terminus of the Sokolnicheskaya line in the settlement of Sosenskoye will be named Potapovo, and the three stations of the Troitskaya Line will be named Kedrovaya, Vatutinki and Tyulenevskaya.

Stations Zvenigorodskaya, Serebryany Bor and Lipovaya Roscha will appear on the Rublyovo-Arkhangelskaya line. The future station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya Line in Pechatniki will be named Yuzhny Port, and the new terminus of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya Line will be named Golyanovo.

Sobyanin concluded by thanking Muscovites for their active participation in the city life and stressed that Moscow residents will once again be able to choose the future metro stations' names, as well as for the capital's streets and squares.

In the Active Citizen project the Moscow citizens had chosen names for new streets. Streets named after Sergey Bondarchuk, Leonid Gaidai, Anatoly Papanov, Oleg Tabakov, Vasily Lanovoy, Alexey Batalov, Evgeny Evstigneev, Innokenty Smoktunovsky, Oleg Yankovsky, Faina Ranevskaya and Andrey Mironov will appear on the map.