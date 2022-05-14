India bans wheat exports

14 May. 13:40

The Indian leadership announced a ban on the wheat export from the country to ensure food security and to help neighboring and needy states, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry's press service reports.

The decision was made in connection with the sudden jump in world prices for wheat.

"Wheat export policy… 'ban' with immediate effect", the statement said.

The ministry noted that wheat exports would only be available for "deliveries for which an irrevocable letter of credit has been issued".

"Exports will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and on the basis of their Governments' requests", the press service emphasizes