Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to explore space together

14 May. 14:59

The Azerbaijani and Uzbek space agencies Azercosmos and Uzbekcosmos signed a cooperation agreement during the international conference Space Technology Conference STC-2022, the Space Research and Technology Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan reports.

The memorandum says about the implementation of projects related to space technologies and space monitoring, the organization of training, retraining and advanced training of personnel for the space activities' further development.

In addition to this, under the agreement, the countries will exchange experience in the implementation and regulation of space monitoring, as well as send employees of the Uzbekcosmos Agency to the Azercosmos' GIS center for advanced training.