14 May. 15:38

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey, his plane landed at the new Rize-Artvin airport in the east of the country.

Let us remind you that the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan are taking part in the opening ceremony of this airport.

The new airport with a total area of 3 million square meters is located in the Pazar district - 34 km from the city of Rize, 54 km from Hopa and 125 km from Artvin.