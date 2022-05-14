Georgia expects more tourists from Kazakhstan

14 May. 16:28

Air Astana will increase the number of flights to Georgia due to growing demand among Kazakh tourists, Tlek Abdrakhimov, the air carrier's employee, said.

"Our company has plans to increase the number of flights to Georgia. We are starting flights to Batumi. Direct flights will be operated from Nur-Sultan to Batumi. Passenger traffic is quite large, the Georgian direction is very popular in Kazakhstan", Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes him.

It is worth noting that Abdrakhimov is taking part in an info tour in Georgia, in which bloggers and the airline representatives have already visited Tbilisi, Uplistsikhe and Borjomi. A group of 13 people also plans to visit Kakheti, as well as Sighnaghi, where they can get acquainted with the local cuisine.