Iran offers Azerbaijan cooperation in oil sector

15 May. 11:38

According Mohsin Khojaste, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, Tehran is currently actively negotiating with Baku on cooperation in the oil fields of the Caspian Sea.

According to APA, Khojaste specified that there are no specific projects while the study is under way. At the same time, Iran is committed to expanding cooperation in the oil sector with its neighbours.

The Director General of the National Iranian Oil Company highly appreciated the project of supplying Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran. "We buy gas in Turkmenistan, we use some of this gas ourselves, and some we supply to Azerbaijan. This is an indicator of Iran's geopolitical position and transit potential", he stressed.