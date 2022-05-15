5th Kharibulbul festival ends in Shusha

15 May. 12:58

Yesterday, in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, the city of Shusha, the 5th International Folklore Festival "Kharibulbul" ended. The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Shusha City State Reserve.

On the last day of the festival, the Ankara Music and Folk Dance Ensemble of the Turkic World, the Georgian Folk Dance Ensemble "Melitassi" and the State Dance Ensemble of Azerbaijan performed.

During the three days of the festival on Cıdır düzü, national dances, mugham art, concerts of folklore groups from different regions of Azerbaijan and from other countries, video clips of Azerbaijani singers filmed in Shusha in different years, and works of classical music were shown for the audience.