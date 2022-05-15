EU develops plan to buy Russian gas bypassing sanctions

15 May. 13:45

The European Union has developed a plan to buy Russian gas without violating sanctions. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to it, the EU plans to offer gas importers a solution that will allow them to bypass sanctions when buying fuel in Russia and at the same time "effectively meet" Russian President Vladimir Putin's requirements to pay in rubles.

The European Commission (EC) is going to indicate: companies must clearly state that when paying in euros or dollars under existing contracts, they consider their obligations fulfilled. The EU's Executive body told governments in a closed session that management would not allow companies to open accounts with Gazprombank and would allow them to buy gas in accordance with the sanctions.

The publication notes that another key point is that after European companies make a payment in euros or dollars and declare that they have fulfilled their obligations, Russia should not be required to take any further action regarding the payment, Lenta.ru reports.

Earlier, the media reported that 20 European buyers of Russian gas opened accounts with Gazprombank to pay for supplies under the new scheme. Another 14 companies requested to the necessary data for the further opening of accounts with Gazprombank.

Let us remind you that at the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer payments for Russian gas supplies to European countries, which the Kremlin considers "unfriendly", into rubles.