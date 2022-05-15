Georgian Foreign Minister to visit Brussels to discuss country’s accession to EU

15 May. 14:50

On Monday, May 16, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay a working visit to Brussels. This was reported in the Georgian Foreign Ministry's press service.

As part of the three-day trip, the minister will hold meetings with the EU countries' foreign ministers, who are gathering in Brussels for a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs. "The agenda of the European integration, issues related to filling in the questionnaire of the European Commission by the Georgian side will be considered at the meetings", the statement says.

In addition to this, Georgian Foreign Minister will talk with his foreign partners about the current security situation in the region, TASS reports.