CSTO celebrates 30th anniversary

15 May. 16:50

On Sunday, May 15, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The Collective Security Treaty (CST) was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent. On May 14, 2002, at a session in Moscow, the Collective Security Council decided to transform the mechanisms and structures of cooperation between the CST member states into an international regional organization - the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and give it the appropriate status. On September 18, 2003, the CSTO Charter entered into force.

Today, the organization has six member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

According to the Action Plan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty's signing and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO and approved by the Decision of the Collective Security Council from May 1 to May 30, 2022 under the motto "CSTO. 30 years - Together we are strong!" an information campaign is taking place in all CSTO member states.

On the occasion of the anniversary, a photo exhibition "CSTO. 30 years - Together we are strong!" will start on Tverskoy Boulevard in Moscow, and from May 16 to May 30, its exposition will continue on Gogolevsky Boulevard. Another exhibition dedicated to the CSTO 30th anniversary will be open on Zubovsky Boulevard from 14 to 30 May.