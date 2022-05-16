Opposition rally in Yerevan ends yesterday with call for further protests

16 May. 9:00

An opposition march and rally demanding Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation was held in Yerevan on Sunday and ended with a call for further protest actions.

"The authorities are on their last leg. They have no resource to stay in their offices. Protests should continue to grow. Tomorrow morning, we will continue various protest actions. There will be no rally tomorrow because of the unfavorable weather. But on Tuesday, all of us must be out in the streets. Those tens of thousands who take to the streets in the evenings should be out in the morning to paralyze the city and incite strikes," Ishkhan Sagatelyan, an opposition deputy parliament speaker, said closing the rally, which was telecast by local television channels.

Opposition activists have been blocking Yerevan’s France Square since the evening on May 1. They placed barricades of waste bins and pitched tents. In the morning on May 2, protesters began to block Yerevan’s central streets. Protests continued in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on the following days.