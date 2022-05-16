Sweden plans to apply for NATO membership on May 17

16 May. 11:20

Sweden is expected to apply for NATO membership on May 17, Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a source.

According to the newspaper, the date will depend on whether Finland has time to make a decision on joining by then. According to Finnish experts, there is a risk that the debate in the Parliament of Finland scheduled for Monday on the issue may be delayed.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the country could apply for NATO membership on May 18.