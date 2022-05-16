Blinken holds talks with French Foreign Minister

16 May. 11:40

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris-Saclay, France, ahead of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council ministerial dinner.

According to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, "the two discussed issues of importance in the bilateral relationship, especially the urgent need to confront global food insecurity". The Secretary highlighted the Global Food Security Call to Action, which will take place at UN headquarters in New York City on May 18.

The two also talked about efforts to achieve a mutual return to full JCPOA implementation with Iran.