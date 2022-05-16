EP warns Turkey of isolation within NATO

16 May. 12:00

Manfred Weber, chairman of the Group of the European People's Party (EPP Group), the largest and oldest group in the European Parliament, has warned Turkey of possible isolation within NATO in case it blocks Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to the alliance.

"Anyone who questions NATO’s unity will be isolated within the community," he told Germany’s Funke Media Group on Sunday. "If the two countries want [to join NATO], Finland and Sweden are part of it, no doubts. There are no grounds to slow down or block it."

Discussions on Finland’s and Sweden’s possible accession to NATO intensified in early April. The alliance’s key members have supported the idea. Most of Finland’s parliament members have already upheld the idea of joining the bloc. Sweden is also looking at such a possibility. On May 13, an interparty analysis of the situation in the sphere of the security policy will be ready in Sweden and the ruling Swedish Social Democratic Workers’ Party (SAP) will make a decision with regards to joining NATO on May 15.