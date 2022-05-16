Iran-Russia military cooperation not limited to equipment purchase

16 May. 12:20

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not limited only to the purchase of relevant equipment.

Jalali called the military cooperation part of relations between the countries of Iran and Russia in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Relations between Moscow and Tehran cover all spheres of politics and economy, as well as other areas, he said.

"Military and defense cooperation, which is also part of the relationship, is not limited only to the purchase of relevant equipment," the envoy specified.

His remarks came amid reports of the imminent visit of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, Alexander Novak, to Tehran.