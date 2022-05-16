Germany to stop Russian oil imports regardless of EU sanctions - report

16 May. 12:40

Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.

Efforts to seal deals with alternative suppliers are progressing at the chancellery in Berlin and the government is confident it can solve remaining logistical problems within the next six to seven months, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is determined to push ahead with its national plan as part of Europe’s penalties on Russia the officials said. The government hasn’t said which countries would make up the shortfall, Bloomberg reported.

With European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the next round of sanctions, EU diplomats have floated a delay in the phased-in oil ban after Hungary objected, saying the step would be too damaging to its economy.