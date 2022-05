16 May. 13:00

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay a working visit to Brussels on May 16-18, Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, according to 1tv.ge.

Ilia Darchiashvili is scheduled to hold meetings with Foreign Ministers of the EU member states within the framework of the EU Foreign Relations Council sitting.

Security situation in the region and Georgia’s filled-in EU Accession Questionnaire will be discussed at the meetings.