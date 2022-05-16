РУС ENG

Reebok sells its business in Russia to Turkish retailer

Turkey's online shoe store FLO and an American fitness footwear and clothing manufacturer Reebok have signed a cooperation deal: the new owner now has 100 Reebok stores in Russia.

The Russian-Turkish deal's three times estimated value of 1.5 billion rubles - about 500 million rubles.

In line with the agreement signed with Reebok, FLO has obtained a long-term license right of the brand in Turkey and surrounding regions. Thanks to this partnership, FLO will prepare and produce a shoe collection for the brand.

The company will design, produce and distribute the global sports brand Reebok's products under the new contract.

